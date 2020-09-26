Opposition to postponement of 2022 polls mounts

MANILA, Philippines — Interior Secretary Eduardo Año on Saturday rejected the proposal to postpone the 2022 presidential elections due to the coronavirus pandemic

“It should push through as scheduled. We have enough time to prepare,” Año told the Inquirer in a text message, reacting to the suggestion of Pampanga Rep. Mikey Arroyo to delay the 2022 elections, pointing out that voters are afraid of the new coronavirus.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a separate text message to the Inquirer, Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said “the DILG (Department of the Interior and Local Government) is currently focused on COVID response and on the reopening of the economy and would rather not speculate on political issues that is within the competence of our political leaders.”

“The Comelec (Commission on Elections) is in the best position to determine its capacity to hold elections that are fair and free therefore it’s stand should be respected and heard,” Malaya said.

FEATURED STORIES

Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez on Friday said the poll body does not see the need for a postponement.

Sought for comment, League of Municipalities of the Philippines national chair and Narvacan, Ilocos Sur Mayor Luis “Chavit” Singson also opposed the postponement of the 2022 national elections.

“Personally, for me, it should not be postponed. It’s not good to postpone the elections,” Singson told the Inquirer over the phone.

While he admitted that conducting an election was “costly,” he said “it will not be good for the country to have no elections” in 2022.



For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.



What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>