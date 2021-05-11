Oprah, Prince Harry reunite for mental health show

LOS ANGELES: Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry teamed up for the docuseries “The Me You Can’t See” that will debut on Apple TV+ on May 21. It will delve into mental health issues and feature segments with Lady Gaga and Glenn Close.

“There is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion, and honesty,” Winfrey said.

“The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss, or grief, which feels — and is — very personal. [My] hope is that this series will show [power] in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty,” Prince Harry said.