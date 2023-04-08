The newest Interactive Flat Panel launched

HSINCHU COUNTY, April 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Smart space have been growing in numbers at a considerable rate in recent year. To accommodate the diversified models of working and learning, institutions and corporations are looking into sustainable and cost-effective ways to upgrade smart campuses and offices. Optoma, the leading visual solutions provider, launched its first Interactive Flat Panel (IFP) 5 series last year and continues to enhance product connectivity, interactivity, and multi-device integrations. Optoma is excited to release its newest IFP 32 and 52+ series in April to compete in the interactive visual solutions market.



Optoma Building the Smart Classroom with Chiao Tung University

This year, Chiao Tong University became the first practical partner of Optoma’s large-scale interactive touch screen 52+ series. Regular use experience and opinions are provided through on-the-spot teaching and operation so that Optoma can understand the most accurate use. It can meet users’ needs and improve the user experience more efficient. Chiao Tong University will also present a certificate of appreciation to Optoma on the 4/8 anniversary, showing the excellent interaction of industry-university cooperation.

Retaining the characteristic of the IFP 5 series, the newest IFP 52+ series focus on easy-to-use user interactions, connectivity between devices, and smooth syncing capability. Optoma’s IFPs come with an exclusively developed Creative Board for interactive writing experiences. The newest touchscreen technology ensures the IFP 52+ series provides a smooth writing experience facilitating presentations; the capability of detecting twenty touchpoints and ten lines simultaneously encourages team discussions and collaborations.

The new IFPs’ Creative Cast Pro adapts diverse presentation methods; integrating smart cloud platforms and Apps like Google Slides enables usability no matter where the users are. When a room already has a projector, the Grouping Show feature can sync and display contents on up to 4 IFPs and projectors to ensure everyone can keep up with the presentation and discussion.

In addition, the IFP’s management solution, Optoma Management Suite, is designed to streamline the monitoring, diagnosis, and control of connected displays. IT administrators can easily broadcast or schedule messages across collections and remotely schedule device updates and operating hours to reduce energy consumption.

Optoma IFP enhances software and app integration to seamlessly connect the before, during, and after business meetings and educational sessions. For example, a teacher can use IFP to include multimedia resources in their lesson plan and utilize Google Classroom to allow students to prep for class. After uploading the lesson plan on campus or remotely, the teacher can teach with IFPs in different classrooms. Through the OMS and integrated Apps, capturing class notes, assigning homework, and providing post-class materials are simplified and easily accessible for the users. Optoma’s IFP also supports distance learning and remote working; users can collaborate in real time from anywhere with Internet connections.

The IFP 52+ series is an enhanced version of the 5 series with more powerful hardware specs and additional features. The series comes with the Quick-draw Pen to instantly activate the whiteboard application for quick and easy interactions. The IFP 52+ series launched in Taiwan and Asia-pacific in April 2023.

Optoma’s IFP 52+ series inquiries and demos, please get in touch with Optoma’s regional sales representative: https://www.optoma.asia/company/contact

Media Contact:

Chris Lu

(02)8911-8600 ext.3708

chris.lu@optoma.com

