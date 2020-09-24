Optoma Expands Premium CinemaX Series with P2, Smart True 4K Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector

SYDNEY, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Introducing Optoma CinemaX P2, the next-gen smart true 4K ultra short throw laser projector added to its award winning premium CinemaX series. Continuing the success of the predecessor Optoma P1, the latest CinemaX P2 is to enhance the home cinema experience even further.



Optoma CinemaX P2 Coming Soon in Australia

Optoma CinemaX P2 features the advanced new 6-segment colour wheel, enhancing the contrast and colour performance that brings the richer and true-to-life images for the premium experience. It also carries on the greatness of its predecessor, featuring 3,000 lumens of brightness, DuraCore laser technology and the ultra short throw lens design that delivers stunning images up to 120 inches from only inches away. With the built-in Dolby Audio 2.0 soundbar, CinemaX P2 brings all-in-one home entertainment for moving watching, TV watching, media sharing, and gaming to the next level.

CinemaX P2 is smarter with TapCast app, which allows users to share their photos and videos onto the big screen. And with unique Smart+ Technology, CinemaX P2 delivers integrated services with smart home devices such as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and supports IFTTT.

“As Optoma celebrates its 20th Anniversary in 2020, we are proud to introduce this amazing extension to our CinemaX series,” stated Mr. Gordon Wu, the Head of Optoma APAC. “CinemaX P2 as the next generation laser home cinema projector is believed to continue to lead Optoma as the No. 1 4K UHD projector brand worldwide*. Designed with ultra short throw lens and laser light source, with integrated premium audio and Smart+ Technology, CinemaX P2 and its series are not only to bring the cinematic experience home, but also to provide the ultimate home entertainment.”

CinemaX P2 Smart 4K UHD Laser Projector Features:

True 4K UHD ( 3,840×2,160 )

UHD ( ) New 6-Segment RGBRGB Color Wheel

3,000 ANSI lumens

2,000,000:1 Contrast ratio

120% of Rec.709 gamut coverage and BT.2020 compatibility

HDR10 & HLG compatible

Built-in Dolby Audio 2.0 Speakers

Optoma Smart+ Technology with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT integration

Optoma CinemaX P2 is coming soon in Australia. For product inquiry, please contact Optoma Australia Sales Manager (vince.tseng@optoma.com)

For more information about Optoma CinemaX P2, please go to https://www.optoma.com/au/product/p2/

* Optoma is the No.1 brand worldwide for 4K projectors, according to PMA Research 2020H1.

