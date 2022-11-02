This is the Optometrist Board Exam Result October 2022 list of passers as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

The board exam results including the list of passers, top 10 passers, top performing and performance of schools, and other announcements related to this will be posted on this website once PRC will release it.

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Optometrist Board Exam on October 23-25, 2022 (written phase) and October 26, 27, 30, and 31 (practical phase) at testing centers in NCR.

PRC Board of Optometry Chairman Dr. Bernardita A. Garcia and members Dr. Irene Christine C. Peliño and Dr. Mario T. Flores, Jr. administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS

Here is the list of passers:

Updating …

EXAM COVERAGE:

Theoretical Examination

Ocular Pharmacology

Ocular/Visual Biology

Clinical Optometry and Specialty Areas In Optometry

Physiological Optics, Binocular Vision and Perception

Primary Care and Refraction

Ocular Diseases and Ocular Emergencies

Ethics, Jurisprudence and Practice Management

Theoretical and Practical Optics and Opthalmic Dispending including Contact Lenses

Practical Performance Test

Objective Examination (20%)

Subjective Examination (20%)

Ophthalmic Lens Laboratory (20%)

Clinical Optometry (20%)

Contact Lens Practice (20%)

RELEASE DATE

Professional Regulation Commission is expected to release the Optometrist Board Exam Result within 4 working days after the last day of the examination.

REMINDER

The exam result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target date without prior notice.

Aspiring optometrists can visit the official website of the Professional Regulation Commission and use the verification page for the results of the board examination passing rate.

Examinees will be required to provide their full name, birthdate, application number, exam name, and date of examination.