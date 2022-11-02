This is the Optometrist Board Exam Result October 2022 top 10 passers as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).
The board exam results including the list of passers, top 10 passers, top performing and performance of schools, and other announcements related to this will be posted on this website once PRC will release it.
Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Optometrist Board Exam on October 23-25, 2022 (written phase) and October 26, 27, 30, and 31 (practical phase) at testing centers in NCR.
PRC Board of Optometry Chairman Dr. Bernardita A. Garcia and members Dr. Irene Christine C. Peliño and Dr. Mario T. Flores, Jr. administered the board examinations.
SUMMARY OF RESULTS
Here are the top 10 passers:
Updating …
EXAM COVERAGE:
Theoretical Examination
- Ocular Pharmacology
- Ocular/Visual Biology
- Clinical Optometry and Specialty Areas In Optometry
- Physiological Optics, Binocular Vision and Perception
- Primary Care and Refraction
- Ocular Diseases and Ocular Emergencies
- Ethics, Jurisprudence and Practice Management
- Theoretical and Practical Optics and Opthalmic Dispending including Contact Lenses
Practical Performance Test
- Objective Examination (20%)
- Subjective Examination (20%)
- Ophthalmic Lens Laboratory (20%)
- Clinical Optometry (20%)
- Contact Lens Practice (20%)
RELEASE DATE
Professional Regulation Commission is expected to release the Optometrist Board Exam Result within 4 working days after the last day of the examination.
REMINDER
The exam result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target date without prior notice.
Aspiring optometrists can visit the official website of the Professional Regulation Commission and use the verification page for the results of the board examination passing rate.
Examinees will be required to provide their full name, birthdate, application number, exam name, and date of examination.