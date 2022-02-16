Oracle Red Bull Racing Trades Up to the Next Level as Bybit Joins the Charge Image-1-.jpeg

Cutting-edge

16 February 2022 – Oracle Red Bull Racing is

delighted to announce a partnership with leading cryptocurrency exchange Bybit,

bringing the power of the digital economy to the Team, in a multi-year

agreement that will see Bybit take on the role of Principal Team Partner.

Established in March 2018, the cryptocurrency exchange has

grown exponentially and now boasts more than six million registered users

worldwide. As part of the new agreement, Bybit will also join the charge as

Oracle Red Bull Racing’s exclusive Cryptocurrency Exchange Partner.

The collaboration will also expand Oracle Red Bull

Racing’s mission to grow fan engagement, with Bybit taking on the role of Fan

Token Issuance Partner and Tech Incubator Partner. This will see the

cryptocurrency exchange not only support the Team with the distribution of its

growing digital asset collections but also see Bybit and Oracle Red Bull Racing

engage with promoting STEM careers and introducing coding to new audiences.

Bybit’s core ethos is to support the Next Level of innovation, talent, and technology

development – which aligns with Oracle Red Bull Racing’s own ambitions as the

Team develops and expands their Red Bull Technology Campus in Milton Keynes.

The partnership fee will be paid in a combination of cash

and BIT, BitDAO’s native governance token. BitDAO is one of the world’s largest

decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO) supporting builders of the

decentralized economy, allowing BIT token holders to vote on proposals to

foster technologies that present entirely new ways for people to work, engage,

and transact together.

Oracle Red Bull

Racing Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner said: “I’m delighted to welcome Bybit to

the team. It’s fitting too that as we enter a new generation of competition of

F1 in 2022, with an advanced and potentially game-changing new philosophy of

cars taking to the track, that Bybit also exists at the cutting edge of

technology. They share the Team’s passion to exist at the forefront of

technological innovation, to set the competitive pace and to disrupt the status

quo. Allied to that is Bybit’s commitment to enlivening the fan experience in

F1 through digital innovation. This is also a key mission for the Team and

Bybit’s assistance will help us build a deeper more immersive and unique

connection with the team for fans around the world.”

Ben Zhou,

co-founder and CEO of Bybit said: “Oracle Red Bull Racing’s relentless passion and

dauntless resilience inspires us. The team has changed the game in the same way

that digital assets have changed the global financial system. As a young

exchange we connect with Oracle Red Bull Racing at the core of our values — age

doesn’t matter, hierarchy is of no significance, and legacy is not what is

passed to you but what you make. Bull or bear, everyone has the opportunity to

take financial freedom in their own hands at the dawn of the digital economy.

Bybit has found our kindred spirit and the perfect harmony of speed, safety and

reliability is everything our users are looking for on our platform. A moment

on the track is made possible by tireless work to perfect the chassis, the

engine, the craftsmanship, and by the racing drivers’ relentless pursuit for

precision and focus in an adrenaline-fuelled game.”