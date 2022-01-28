Organic fireworks SPARK as a new sustainable celebration

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Jan. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — How can we celebrate sustainably? Artist Daan Roosegaarde became inspired by the magical light of fireflies, and a desire to update the culturally ingrained ritual of fireworks. The result is SPARK Bilbao, a poetic performance of thousands of biodegradable light sparks which organically float through the air, designed by Studio Roosegaarde. The Wellbeing Summit for Social Change in Bilbao-Biscay, Spain, is the first in the world to showcase this innovative solution for sustainable community celebrations. SPARK is now launched just before the Chinese New Year.



SPARK Bilbao transforms traditional and polluting methods of celebration such as fireworks, balloons, drones and confetti into a new sustainable celebration. You can view the premiere of SPARK Bilbao today at https://studioroosegaarde.net/project/spark. Through a combination of design and technology, thousands of light sparks made of biodegradable bubbles are moved silently by the ever-changing wind. In Bilbao’s central park, this dynamic 50 x 30 x 50 metres cloud of SPARK inspires visitors to wonder and reflect on their connection to each other, themselves and nature. SPARK will be exhibited June 1-3, 2022 in Bilbao-Biscay.

Artist Daan Roosegaarde is inherently motivated to transform our fear of the future into curiosity by designing realistic alternatives. During the growing collaboration between Studio Roosegaarde, Draiflessen Collection and The Wellbeing Summit, the artist developed this groundbreaking and enchanting landscape artwork.

SPARK Bilbao invites everyone to become part of the journey to an environmentally-friendly future. With SPARK the interconnectedness between humans and nature is celebrated, and traditions can be maintained in a new way. Moreover, it is a sustainable alternative for community events that want to promote reflection and celebration, such as the Olympics, the Fourth of July, New Year’s Eve or other communal celebrations.

