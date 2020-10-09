Organizers cancel Oct. 15 US presidential debate

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Commission on Presidential Debates said Friday it has cancelled next week’s showdown between Donald Trump and his challenger Joe Biden, after the president said he would not participate in a virtual format.
“Each (candidate) now has announced alternate plans for that date,” the commission said in a statement. “It is now apparent there will be no debate on October 15.”
The final debate will be on October 22 in Nashville, Tennessee.
The commission had announced Thursday it was converting the October 15 town hall debate to a virtual affair out of an abundance of caution because Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus, but the president refused to participate.
