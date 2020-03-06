Orient Commercial Joint Stock Bank supports customers (corporate and retail) for preventing consequences from COVID-19

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Once receiving the Official Letter from State Bank of Vietnam (No. 541 / NHNN-TD) on supporting the recovery of damage caused by the COVID-19 epidemic, Orient Commercial Joint Stock Bank (OCB) has reacted quickly. OCB has implemented epidemic prevention and control measures as recommended by the Ministry of Health. At the same time, OCB are deploying many products, policies for corporate and individual customers. Typically, the bank is giving credit package of VND 500 billion for import-export enterprises and supply chain customers in the priority development sectors of MSME. There are also loan interest support to sugarcane farmers, thermal power enterprises etc.



OCB Trading counter

Besides that online banking system also work really hard and well during the outbreak of COVID-19. Online investment deposit products for corporate such as online deposit transactions, checking interest rate information, settling, re-depositing and others are offered to all customers. Easy transaction by computer / laptop / tablet or smartphone can be made within a few minutes. Online lending channel https://msme.ocb.com.vn/ gives an access to banking products and services for small and medium enterprises 24/7, contacted by the Bank right away within 4 working hours for consulting and supporting account opening or borrowing. Online savings interest rate is + 0.1%, free all online transactions; Reward points for all online transactions; Open an account with eKYC without having to go to the counter etc.

Across nationwide OCB’s branches and transaction offices, OCB allows customers to wear masks when making transactions, and encourages customers to make cashless transactions via credit cards, OCB OMNI etc. At any branches and transaction offices: employees are equipped with medical masks, antiseptic handwashing liquid. The bank also issued a document to support expenses for all staff to purchase equipment and maintain hygiene. Meanwhile supporting branches in rescuing banned agricultural products due to the epidemic, such as dragon fruits and watermelons.

With all the measures mentioned above, OCB is confidently prepared and ready to support our customers and work together overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

