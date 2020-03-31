Oriental Mindoro gov’t gives free shuttle service for frontliners

CITY OF CALAPAN –– The provincial government of Oriental Mindoro has started providing free shuttle service to frontliners in the province.

Governor Humerlito Dolor said the local government has allotted mini-buses/coasters for medical and other critical service frontliners starting Monday.

A schedule of pick-up and drop-off points is provided on the Facebook page of Dolor.

To avail of the services, one has to show a hospital/company ID or appointment/certificate of employment, and certification of duty/schedule of duty.

Priority is for those working at the hospital and pharmacy, said Dolor.

A separate shuttle is also provided for employees of Oriental Mindoro Provincial Hospital, while service vehicles will fetch and drop off employees of other hospitals.

Inside the shuttle, physical distancing and mandatory wearing of masks are strictly implemented.

