Oriental Mindoro hospital now licensed to conduct coronavirus tests

CITY OF CALAPAN—The Department of Health (DOH) has given the Oriental Mindoro provincial hospital a license to operate as a coronavirus testing facility.

On a Facebook post on Tuesday (June 9), Gov. Humerlito Dolor, said the license was the result of two months of hard work.

The province now has equipment for coronavirus testing inside the provincial hospital at the village of Sta. Isabel in this city.

The testing lab, he said, could process at least 24 tests every eight hours.

The province, according to official records, has 24 COVID-19 cases but 20 had already recovered and two died, leaving two active cases.

