Oriental Mindoro’s baby girl tests negative of COVID-19

CITY OF CALAPAN –– The one-year-old baby girl, who was the first coronavirus disease (COVID-19) positive case in Oriental Mindoro got a negative in her confirmatory test and will be discharged from the hospital Friday.

A message from the office of Oriental Mindoro Governor Humerlito Dolor on Friday morning said the baby girl’s second test result from the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) showed that she is now negative of the virus.

Dolor thanked the medical personnel who helped in the recovery of the patient.

Dolor said the baby’s physician recommended that she undergoes a 14-day home quarantine while completing her round of oral medicines before a follow-up.

The baby, who is from Barangay Ilaya, has a history of travel to Alabang from March 5 to March 12.

The baby was first admitted to a private hospital here because she showed signs of dengue and pneumonia. But her first COVID-19 test result from RITM turned positive.

Dolor immediately requested for a confirmatory test because the patient is too young.

Five other patients also turned COVID-19 negative in Oriental Mindoro, Dolor said.

Citing the April 3 laboratory results from RITM, Dolor said the other patients were from Calapan City (82 years old); Socorro, 10, male); Naujan (32, male); Victoria (75, male), and Roxas (62, male).

