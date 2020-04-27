Oriental Mindoro’s first infected health worker is province’s ninth COVID-19 case

CITY OF CALAPAN—Oriental Mindoro’s ninth COVID-19 patient is also its first infected health worker.

Gov. Humerlito Dolor, in his Facebook posts, said the latest case of COVID-19 was of a 26-year-old female health worker from the village of Nag-iba 2 here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dolor said the patient showed no symptoms, hadn’t traveled to infected places and is now on quarantine.

Contact tracing started last Sunday (April 26). Respiratory samples had been collected from the patient for a second test and from people she had gotten into contact with.

FEATURED STORIES

The emergency room of the hospital where the ninth patient was brought had been closed for disinfection and employees working there had been put on quarantine.

The governor added that last Sunday, the regional office of the Department of Health (DOH) reported that 34 suspected coronavirus carriers had tested negative for the virus.

On Sunday, 153 test results were released and only one was positive.

More samples for testing had been collected on Sunday and to be sent out for tests on Monday.

Edited by TSB

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ