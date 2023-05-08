ORIGIN Conference: Explore Business Opportunities across Southeast Asia and China at BEYOND Week 2023

MACAO, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — TechNode Global is excited to announce the ORIGIN Conference, a Southeast Asia-focused content track at BEYOND Expo 2023, which will provide unique insights into the rapidly evolving Southeast Asia region. As part of BEYOND Expo Week activity from May 10 to 12, 2023, ORIGIN Conference will feature expert speakers and panel discussions covering in-depth topics, aiming to connect businesses across Southeast Asia and China, unlocking new growth opportunities in the region.

ORIGIN Conference kicks off with an opening keynote by Dr. Gang Lu, Founder and CEO of TechNode Group and Co-Founder of BEYOND, who will provide an overview of the Southeast Asian market and discuss why now is the right time for businesses to invest and expand in the region.

The conference will continue with a series of engaging panel discussions, including:

“Why is Southeast Asia Prime for the Next Decade?” featuring speakers from Gobi Partners, IDN Media, and CrossFund, moderated by Yimie Yong of TechNode Global.

featuring speakers from Gobi Partners, IDN Media, and CrossFund, moderated by Yimie Yong of TechNode Global. “Next Generation: Different Breeds of Unicorns” with panelists from Aerodyne Group, Techsauce, and ESCO Lifesciences Group, moderated by James Kwan of Jumpstart Media.

with panelists from Aerodyne Group, Techsauce, and ESCO Lifesciences Group, moderated by of Jumpstart Media. “How is AI shaping Southeast Asia’s Next Gen?” featuring speakers from iFLYTEK, ViSenze, and Pantheon Lab, moderated by Tiago Ramalho of Recursive.

featuring speakers from iFLYTEK, ViSenze, and Pantheon Lab, moderated by of Recursive. “Capturing Southeast Asia’s Emerging Generation” with panelists from Mercular, Gtriip, and Hoow Foods, moderated by AJ Lee of PNTR Group.

with panelists from Mercular, Gtriip, and Hoow Foods, moderated by AJ Lee of PNTR Group. “Navigating the Evolving Landscape of Investment and M&A in Southeast Asia “ featuring speakers from Openspace Ventures, Malaysia Venture Capital Management (MAVCAP), and DS/X Ventures, moderated by Eudora Wang of DealStreetAsia.

featuring speakers from Openspace Ventures, Malaysia Venture Capital Management (MAVCAP), and DS/X Ventures, moderated by of DealStreetAsia. “Advanced & Affordable Healthcare thru Technology” with panelists from National Health Innovation Centre (NHIC) Singapore , ORA, and Enlitho, moderated by Hao Tran of Vietcetera Media.

with panelists from National Health Innovation Centre (NHIC) , ORA, and Enlitho, moderated by Hao Tran of Vietcetera Media. “ Southeast Asia : A Race to Go Sustainable” featuring speakers from TRIVE Ventures, Avant Meats, and SWAP Energi, moderated by James Jung of beSUCCESS Media Group.

featuring speakers from TRIVE Ventures, Avant Meats, and SWAP Energi, moderated by of beSUCCESS Media Group. “Planning for Southeast Asia Expansion: Markets and Opportunities” with panelists from Wellous Group Limited and FastCo, moderated by Yu Jiao of ChinaEU.

By focusing on business opportunities in Southeast Asia, the ORIGIN Conference at BEYOND Expo 2023 aims to inspire businesses to explore market expansion and partnerships between China and Southeast Asia. This event is an unparalleled opportunity to connect with industry experts, discover new trends, and gain valuable insights into the region’s growing market.

With up to 800 exhibitors and 55,000 attendees from around the world, BEYOND Expo provides an exceptional platform for businesses to connect with global tech innovation enthusiasts, industry leaders, and potential partners. The event offers more than 100 networking sessions, fostering collaboration and idea exchange across various fields, including enterprise, product, capital, and industries.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be at the forefront of technological innovation and join one of Asia’s largest and most influential technology expositions. Attending ORIGIN Conference at BEYOND Expo 2023 is a critical step for businesses seeking to expand their horizons, gain valuable industry insights, and forge meaningful connections in the global tech scene.

About ORIGIN Conference

ORIGIN Conference is TechNode Global’s premier international content track about the latest developments in the Asia tech and startup scene where international industry leaders and technology innovators from across the region gather to share trends, experiences, and leadership lessons.

Emerging from a global pandemic in the backdrop of an exciting era for technology and innovation, ORIGIN Conference will be held in Macao this year in May, as part of the BEYOND Expo Week activity. This year’s theme is ‘Southeast Asia in Spotlight’.

Agenda and list of speakers at the official website: https://technode.global/origin

About BEYOND

Since 2020, BEYOND Expo has held two successful events, growing to be one of the largest and most influential technology expositions in Asia, attracting 800+ exhibitors and 55,000+ attendees worldwide. Running more than 150 industry forums with 500+ business leaders as speakers, BEYOND Expo provides a global platform for insightful technology exchange.

Focusing on three key industries including ConsumerTech, Healthcare, and Sustainability, BEYOND Expo looks forward to connecting with global tech innovation enthusiasts and facilitating in-depth interaction across all fields, including enterprise, product, capital, and industries, to promote the global tech scene in the Asia-Pacific region and across the world.

Official website: https://beyondexpo.com

For inquiries, please contact:

Contact Person: Stanley Chong

Phone Number: +65 9690 1079

Email: tnglobal@technode.com