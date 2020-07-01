OSAA staffer succumbs to COVID-19, source says

MANILA, Philippines — A staff member of the Office of the Senate Sergeant at Arms (OSAA) on Wednesday died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a source told reporters.

Information from the source showed that the OSAA staffer died 9 a.m. INQUIRER.net is trying to validate the information from Senate officials but has yet to receive a response.

In March, a staffer of the office of Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. succumbed to COVID-19.

The Senate is currently under a “semi lockdown” after several employees tested positive for the coronavirus disease, Senate President Vicente Sotto III earlier told reporters.

Citing the Senate’s Medical and Dental Bureau, Sotto’s office said there were 16 COVID-19 cases recorded in the Senate since March.

Of the number, two are active cases, while 14 have already recovered.

