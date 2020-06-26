OSG mulling to ask SC to reconsider dismissal of quo warranto case vs ABS-CBN

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) is studying the possibility of asking the Supreme Court to reconsider its decision to dismiss the quo warranto case against ABS-CBN Corp.

“Once a copy of the decision has been obtained, the OSG will study the possibility of filing a motion for reconsideration, if necessary, given the constitutional issue on foreign ownership raised in the OSG petition,” the OSG said in a statement.

For now, it said it has not yet received a copy of the high court’s ruling.

On June 23, the Supreme Court dismissed OSG’s quo warranto petition against ABS-CBN on the ground of mootness because its franchise to operate has already expired last month and the television giant has already stopped its free-television operations.

Presently, ABS-CBN operates through its digital platforms since only the free-television operation was covered by the broadcasting company’s 25-year-old legislative franchise that expired last May 4.

Meanwhile, OSG’s quo warrant petition case against ABS-CBN Convergence remains pending, according to Atty. Brian Keith Hosaka, public information chief of the high court.

To recall, the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) issued on May 5 a cease and desist order stopping ABS-CBN’s operation. The media network obliged and went off the air at exactly 7:52 p.m. that day.

ABS-CBN subsequently went to the Supreme Court and challenged the validity of NTC’s order. This case will be tackled by the high court on July 13.

