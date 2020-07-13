OSG premises on lockdown after employee contracts COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Solicitor General in Makati City shuttered its premises on Monday “until further notice” after an employee contracted the coronavirus disease 2019.

In a statement on Monday, the OSG said the employee tested positive for the coronavirus on July 12, Sunday.

“Effective immediately, the OSG premises will be locked down until further notice,” it said.

The OSG is currently tracing and monitoring employees who had been in close contact with the infected individual and decontaminating and sanitizing office premises and buses.

Employees from the Facility Management System, sanitation and disinfection team are only the ones allowed to enter OSG premises.

The OSG clarified that this is the first employee to have contracted COVID-19.

Last June 30, the OSG premises were also shut down after an employee got a positive result on a rapid antibody test. However, that employee later tested negative for the coronavirus. [ac]

