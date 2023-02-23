HONG KONG, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In 2023, most of us are expecting our lives to return to normal, and everyone can finally breathe freely and enjoy outdoor activities. With the opening of the iconic Tseung Kwan O Cross Bay Bridge, O’South Coast is proud to present the first edition of O’South Coastal Run 2023. This event promotes an active lifestyle and it will run for nine days, from March 4 to March 12, 2023.

During the event period, participants can participate in three different ways, including running, cycling, or walking with their pets. It will be a 7km running and cycling course and 3.5km pets course starting from the outdoor lawn at Monterey Place, Capri Place, Tseung Kwan O Cross Bay Bridge, Savannah Place and finish at the same starting point at outdoor lawn at Monterey Place. Participants can join the race anytime during the campaign period by registering at our campaign website https://osouthcoastalrun.com/ and downloading a racing application Trailme to start the race.

This is a charity race event. Fifty percent (50%) of the registration fee will be donated to the Hong Kong Sports Federation for the Blind and the Hong Kong Guide Dogs Association. This will make your participation more meaningful. Female and Male Champions of each category will receive HK$10,000 in cash and fabulous prizes respectively, with total value of HK$130,000.

【O’South Coastal Run 2023】

1. Race

Running & Cycling Race

Registration fee (individual): HK$100

There are 12 awards for men and women in the running and cycling categories. Participants can race anytime during the competition period, and the organizer will record the results of all participants. To compete for the awards, contestants must complete the entire designated course by 6:00 pm on March 11. The organizer will notify the winners by email or phone and invite them to attend the closing and award presentation ceremony at 5pm on March 12. The female and male champions of running and cycling race will receive HK$10,000 in cash and additional valuable prizes.

Pet Walk

Registration fee (pet & owner): HK$150

There is no speed competition for pets, but a social media competition. Participating pets can take maximum 1-minute video or photos during the race and upload them as 1 post to Instagram, include #OSCR2023petpet #OSCR2023 #osouthcoast #澳南海岸 #petsrun and @osouthcoast in the caption and follow @osouthcoast. The top 10 posts with the most likes (deadline: 12:00 noon on March 11) will be selected for adjudicator Ms. Toby Chan to vote for the top 3 winners based on creativity. The organizer will send private messages to the winning pets’ owners via Instagram and invite them to participate in the closing and award presentation ceremony at 5pm on March 12. Champion of winning pet will receive HK$10,000 in cash and additional valuable prizes.

For registration and event details, please visit our Campaign Website:

https://osouthcoastalrun.com/

2. OSC x PUMA Running Activation

O’South Coast and PUMA jointly collaborate to organize 5 sessions of “OSC x PUMA Running Activation” (30 participants in each session) on March 4, 5 and 7. There will be professional running coaches to share running skills. The participants will be wearing PUMA new running shoes to trial run the O’South Coastal Run course along the Tseung Kwan O Cross Bay Bridge.

Quotas are limited on first-come-first-served basis. Registration will be by invitations to firstly O’South Coast members and business partners, then the general public.

3. Celebrities

Wong Kam Po

Toby Chan

Kenny Sze

Gary Leung

Opening Ceremony

12pm on Mar 4, Sat

Former Hong Kong cycling team athlete Mr. Wong Kam Po and famous ultramarathon runner Mr. Kenny Sze will attend the opening ceremony on at 12pm on March 4 and they kick start the race by cycling and running at the designated courses at 12:30pm.

Celebrity Pets Walk, Closing & Awards Presentation Ceremony

4pm on Mar 12, Sun

Ms. Toby Chan and her dog Winter, and a famous visually impaired runner Mr. Gary Leung will start pets walk with their pets at 4pm on March 12 and serve as guests of the closing and awards presentation ceremony at 5pm on the same day.

4. Detailed Prize List

Awards & Prizes:

Categories Awards Prizes Individual Running (Men’s & Women’s) Champion Cash HK$10,000

Cash HK$10,000 1 pair of new Puma running shoes

1 pair of new Puma running shoes Therapedic Energetic Mattress

Therapedic Energetic Mattress Deuter Race X backpack

Deuter Race X backpack Sens Studio $1688 Photoshooting Voucher

Sens Studio $1688 Photoshooting Voucher Trophy First Runner Up Airland Sleep Fit Pillow

Airland Sleep Fit Pillow 1 pair of new Puma running shoes

1 pair of new Puma running shoes Salomon Active Belt waistbag

Salomon Active Belt waistbag Sens Studio $1688 Photoshooting Voucher

Sens Studio $1688 Photoshooting Voucher Trophy Second Runner Up 1 pair of new Puma running shoes

1 pair of new Puma running shoes Salomon Active Belt waistbag

Salomon Active Belt waistbag Sens Studio $1688 Photoshooting Voucher

Sens Studio $1688 Photoshooting Voucher Trophy Individual Cycling (Men’s & Women’s) Champion Cash HK$10,000

Cash HK$10,000 Huffy – Oslo 20″9-speed Folding Bike Adult (Black) (for Male CHamion) & TT-7S-451 (2021) Black (for Female Champion)

Huffy – Oslo 20″9-speed Folding Bike Adult (Black) (for Male CHamion) & TT-7S-451 (2021) Black (for Female Champion) 1 pair of new Puma running shoes

1 pair of new Puma running shoes Salomon Active Belt waistbag

Salomon Active Belt waistbag Sens Studio $1688 Photoshooting Voucher

Sens Studio $1688 Photoshooting Voucher Trophy First Runner Up Airland Sleep Fit Pillow

Airland Sleep Fit Pillow 1 pair of new Puma running shoes

1 pair of new Puma running shoes Deuter Belt I hipbag

Deuter Belt I hipbag Sens Studio $1688 Photoshooting Voucher

Sens Studio $1688 Photoshooting Voucher Trophy Second Runner Up 1 pair of new Puma running shoes

1 pair of new Puma running shoes Deuter Belt I hipbag

Deuter Belt I hipbag Sens Studio Photoshooting Voucher

Sens Studio Photoshooting Voucher Trophy The Most Creative Pet Walk Champion Cash HK$10,000

Cash HK$10,000 1 pair of new Puma running shoes

1 pair of new Puma running shoes Deuter Speed Lite 12 backpack

Deuter Speed Lite 12 backpack Sens Studio Photoshooting Voucher

Sens Studio Photoshooting Voucher Trophy First Runner Up 1 pair of new Puma running shoes

1 pair of new Puma running shoes Sens Studio $1688 Photoshooting Voucher

Sens Studio $1688 Photoshooting Voucher Snack Pack (Worth HK$500)

Snack Pack (Worth HK$500) Chums Booby Bubble Gum T-shirt

Chums Booby Bubble Gum T-shirt Trophy Second Runner Up 1 pair of new Puma running shoes

1 pair of new Puma running shoes Sens Studio $1688 Photoshooting Voucher

Sens Studio $1688 Photoshooting Voucher Snack Pack (Worth HK$500)

Snack Pack (Worth HK$500) Chums FES hat

Chums FES hat Trophy Total Prize Value: HK$130,000

5. Race Kit

Each Participant can get a race kit containing amazing vouchers and souvenirs, worth over HK$300

6. Data Room

Key Visual and photos can be downloaded here: https://bit.ly/40IS6Pe

About Phoenix Property Investors

Founded in 2002, Phoenix Property Investors (“Phoenix“) is an experienced, independently owned and managed private equity real estate investment group, with a fully integrated investment, project management and asset management platform in Asia. Over the past 21 years, Phoenix has managed over US$13.5 billion of gross real estate assets with 170 professionals operating from seven offices. We are a conservative, fundamental value oriented real estate investor and operator, working with global institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, public and corporate pension funds, foundations, university endowments, insurance companies and important family offices. We are active in the opportunistic equity, core/core-plus equity and debt business.

O’SOUTH COAST

CAPRI PLACE – 33 Tong Yin Street, Tseung Kwan O

SAVANNAH PLACE – 3 Chi Shin Street, Tseung Kwan O

MONTEREY PLACE – 23 Tong Chun Street, Tseung Kwan O

Enquires：5606 5043

Website：https://osouthcoast.com

Facebook & Instagram: @osouthcoast