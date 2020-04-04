Ospital ng Sampaloc temporarily closes for recovery of health workers

MANILA, Philippines — The Ospital ng Sampaloc in Manila was temporarily shut down to allow for the recovery of health workers who had contracted the coronavirus disease, according to an advisory issued on Saturday by the Manila Public Information Office.
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno said five hospital workers tested positive for the infectious disease while 14 doctors, eight nurses and seven administrative staffers had been placed under isolation.
The closure will also make way for the disinfection of the hospital.
In the meantime, city residents seeking health services may visi Ospital ng Maynila Medical Center, Justice Jose Abad Santos General Hospital and Ospital ng Tondo.
The services available will be internal medicine, pediatrics, obstetrics-gynecology, anesthesiology, and medico-legal clearances.
