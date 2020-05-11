Ospital ng Tondo closed for disinfection, ‘rearranging’

Another Manila public hospital will be temporarily closed for two weeks to give way to disinfection procedures, pest control and the “rearrangement” of the facility in preparation for the handling of new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients once it reopens.

Ospital ng Tondo, which announced on Monday that it would suspend operations until May 24, said patients would be transferred to other district hospitals and nearby institutions.

“Our medical and nursing staff will reinforce the front-liners of Sta. Ana Hospital, our Manila Infectious Disease Control Center … Radiologic and Laboratory section will still cater to referrals from [the] Manila health department and city district hospitals during office hours,” its statement read.

Third to shut down

Ospital ng Tondo is the third public hospital in Manila to shut down all or part of its facilities. Earlier, Ospital ng Sampaloc closed temporarily while Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center shuttered its emergency room for a week after some of their staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Ospital ng Tondo’s management, however, did not say whether there was a confirmed case among its front-liners.

Tondo 1 currently has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Manila with 174. INQ

