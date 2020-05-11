OssDsign Cranial PSI Granted Full Nationwide Reimbursement in Japan

STOCKHOLM, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — OssDsign announces that the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) in Japan has granted full and nationwide reimbursement for OssDsign Cranial PSI. The decision came earlier than expected and will come into force in early June 2020.

Securing nationwide reimbursement is a key milestone on OssDsign’s planned route to market in Japan. The next steps will be completing ongoing negotiations with a selected business partner and finalising the market entry strategy. The Japanese reimbursement is based on implant size and is set at levels between those achieved in Europe and the United States.

“This was an anticipated event, although it has been achieved ahead of expectations. It is satisfying to see that the we keep delivering milestones according to plan. Japan represents a significant market opportunity for OssDsign, and this is a high priority within our organization. Our discussions with our Japanese business partner are now close to completion and I am looking forward to presenting them along with the details of our market entry strategy in the near future. Obviously the current Covid-19 situation will affect the timing of launch, but we anticipate OssDsign Cranial PSI becoming available in Japan in the third quarter. We then plan to gradually introduce more products in Japan from our growing portfolio of innovative solutions for cranial and facial reconstructions,” said Anders Lundqvist, OssDsign’s CEO.

By using a Japanese business partner for the upcoming market launch of OssDsign Cranial PSI, OssDsign will get access to a nationwide distribution network and will benefit from existing relations with important institutions, decision makers and reference centres in the Japanese healthcare system.

About OssDsign



OssDsign is a Swedish medical technology company that develops and manufactures regenerative implants for improved healing of bone defects. Providing neuro and plastic surgeons with innovative implants, OssDsign improves the outcome for patients with severe cranial and facial defects worldwide. By combining clinical knowledge with proprietary technology, OssDsign manufactures and sells a growing range of patient-specific solutions for treating cranial defects and facial reconstruction. OssDsign’s technology is the result of collaboration between clinical researchers at Karolinska University Hospital in Stockholm and material scientists at the Ångström Laboratory at Uppsala University.

