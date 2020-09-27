OTC Markets Group Welcomes NOVONIX LIMITED to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced NOVONIX LIMITED (ASX: NVX; OTCQX: NVNXF), an integrated developer and supplier of high-performance materials, equipment and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with operations in the USA and Canada and sales in more than 15 countries, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. NOVONIX LIMITED upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

NOVONIX LIMITED began trading on OTCQX under the symbol “NVNXF” on September 25, 2020. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“Congratulations to NOVONIX LIMITED on qualifying for the OTCQX Best Market,” said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “We are pleased to support innovative and entrepreneurial international companies seeking to build visibility and tradability in the U.S. public markets. Trading on the ASX in Australia and on the OTCQX Market in the U.S. will enable NOVONIX LIMITED to continue to strengthen engagement with a global investor base.”

NOVONIX Chairman, Mr Tony Bellas stated: “We are very excited to increase our presence and accessibility in North America by joining OTCQX Best Market at this important time, as our anode manufacturing ramps-up in the USA and our battery technology development activities expand in Canada. OTCQX is a logical step in response to the increasing interest we have been receiving from North American and other international investors over this past year.”

MCAP LLC acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About NOVONIX LIMITED

NOVONIX LIMITED (ASX:NVX, OTCQX: NVNXF) is an integrated developer and supplier of high-performance materials, equipment and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with operations in the USA and Canada and sales in more than 15 countries. NOVONIX’s mission is to advance battery technology and materials to accelerate global deployment for a cleaner energy future.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

