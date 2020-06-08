Our patriotic athletes are Filipinos too

Except for his slam dunks, this corner has never been impressed with UP’s star Kobe Paras. Unlike his father Benjie who had more agility when he led his alma mater in Diliman to the UAAP championship years ago with Ronnie Magsanoc. But now, he might just surpass not only his versatile Dad, but most basketball stars today not only inside the court but outside as a leading advocate in the field of human rights. Willing to even bail out some UP students in Cebu who were arrested for rallying against the controversial Anti Terror Bill whom he doesn’t even know and never met.

We salute this kind of bravado and patriotism. Who’s next? Why not? Our dedicated athletes are also Filipinos and have all the civil rights to speak out. As the song goes, “this land is mine. God gave thIs land to me”. And this is happening all over the world today. And “Blessed are the Peacemakers for they shall inherit the earth”.

Does one ordinary and unknown black African-American life matter? Most of the whole world and not only in America replied by marching in their respective streets every day and night for more than a week now. Legendary Icons like Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Pres. Obama and Michelle, and other NBA and NFL football stars joined the protests inspite of the curfews and came out blasting President Trump and police brutality in the US. Entertainers, movie stars, ex-military commanders and even a former defense Secretary of Trump did the same. The increasing protests now are not only in America but worldwide. Black hero George Floyd now represents the injustices in this world.

Indigenous tribes in Australia are also coming out.

Hereto we salute Paras and our other concerned athletes and numerous business organizations such as the Management Association of the Philippines, the Makati Business Forum, De La Salle, and Ateneo for being the new frontliners now. Right or wrong, these people and groups are just exercising their freedom of expression.They too are Filipinos.

We hope the President this time is listening to these loud and desperate voices before he signs anything.

And some of us can’t understand it. Kids are still asking when school will finally open, most commuters don’t even have transport yet to go to work, millions are still unemployed, our people are hungry, treacherous Chinese boats are planting their flags in the middle of the night in our sovereign islands in the South China seas, and the priority in Congress is the Anti Terror Bill? What gives? Why don’t we solve this catastrophic pandemic first and foremost? What the hell.

If Mayor Digong is not careful, this can be his “tipping point.”Just like Trump, George Floyd will win this November election for VP Biden. The TV surveys now are trending that way. Bad timing for the sitting President who doesn’t know how to unite the American people. Or even pretend to do so. A crisis makes or breaks a President. Trump just showed his natural colors now and will soon pay for it.

This Anti Terror Bill, if signed, might just see the unity of the Left and the Right in this country never seen before since the Marcos upheaval. If you don’t make the right move, checkmate. Abangan ang susunod na kabanata. God bless the Philippines.