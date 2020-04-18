(First of two parts)

In my little less than half a century of sportswriting, I’ve been used to receiving accolades for jobs well done.

When I was named sports editor of the Philippines News Agency (PNA) right after Martial Law was declared, not a few questioned my appointment. Why, they said, should a former newspaper carrier with no background in journalism be an editor of the government’s news arm over and above grizzled veterans and journalism graduates displaced by Presidential Decree 1081?

The PNA boss at that time, the late Joe Pavia, defended my appointment saying I had been a veteran sportswriter of the defunct Roces-family-owned pre-martial law Manila Times, then the country’s No. 1 newspaper, and, therefore, experienced enough to handle the job.

Protests, again, greeted my naming as press liaison of Joe Frazier during his world heavyweight championship fight with Muhammad Ali in 1975, called “Thrilla In Manila,” to no avail as even the editors of the different newspapers then came to my rescue.

Ditto when I was picked to cover the 1974 World Women’s Softball Championship in Bridgeport, Connecticut. And many more instances.

Again, to my surprise, colleague Percy Della of the Philippine Daily Inquirer, texted me early last week telling me another colleague, Manolo “Bong” Pedralvez, has written an article, sort of a tribute on me on his Facebook account.

“Eh, bakit naman ako isusulat ni Bong ng tribute eh hindi pa naman ako patay at hindi pa mamamatay (Why would Bong write a tribute about me when I am not yet dead, or nbot even near dead? I asked Percy, the “Bull.”

“I don’t know. Alam siguro ni Bong 80 ka na at ang isang paa mo nasa hukay na (Maybe Bong knows you’re 80, and one foot is in the grave),” Percy replied back, chuckling.

To cut the story short, I texted Bong asking that I be furnished a copy of his story, which he did.

And here’s what he has to say in his article (un-edited) he titled “Our Rich Sportswriting Legacy”:

Our Elder Statesmen

“So we begin with the elder statesmen among us. They are Journal Group editor-in-chief Augusto ‘Gus’ Villanueva and Manila Times columnist Eddie ‘EGA’ Alinea. Both cut their teeth with the Manila Times in the late fifties and early sixties under the late Ricky Llanos and whose main office, believe it or not, was located along Avenida [Rizal] in Sta. Cruz, where the Carriedo LRT station now stands.

“Both in early eighties, these gentlemen have more than a century of sports writing experience between them.

“Let’s start with the former. Before he became a sports scribe, Alinea began as a Times newsboy. He, Villanueva and the late Tony Siddayao, another sportswriter and editor par excellence, worked under the watch of Llanos, a Spanish mestizo, forming a formidable bench.

“Alinea would later move on to be the sports editor of the Philippine News Agency, which, incidentally, produced a distinguished collection of sports writers — Lito Tacujan, the late Clarito Samson, Jimmy Cantor, Noli Cortez, Dennis Eroa, Ignacio Dee, and, oh yes, Clyde ‘James’ Mariano, just to name a few (more on them later).

“If we recall right, Alinea was a crusty sports editor, who also drove his reporters just as hard as himself at a time when the government-owned news agency was the go-to source for news during then given its widespread nationwide network.”