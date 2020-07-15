OustKiko? Pangilinan won’t vacate post due to ‘clamor’ of paid trolls

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Francis Pangilinan said he would be ready to vacate his committee chairmanship at the Senate, but only upon the request of the Senate leadership and not because of the “clamor” of paid online trolls.

Pangilinan, a prominent opposition figure, said this as the hashtag #OustKiko trended on micro-blogging site Twitter.

“I am ready to give up the post anytime if asked by the Senate leadership but certainly not because of the ‘clamor’ of paid online trolls,” he said in a message to reporters.

“Besides, the argument that the problem of COVID will be solved by charter change is quite frankly out of this world,” he added.

Pangilinan currently chairs the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments, Revision of Codes and Laws.

The hashtag is a movement allegedly started by administration supporters supposedly seeking Pangilinan’s removal from his committee chairmanship.

The hashtag #OustKiko has garnered over 5,400 tweets as of writing.

