OUT OF THE CITY AND INTO SEREMBAN 2

Homebuyers prioritising space and peace of mind causing a shift in the property trends

SEREMBAN, Malaysia, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Living in a big city no doubt brings great experience – the advantages that come along are abundant, and that goes without saying, from job opportunities to public transportation and entertainment. COVID, however, has pushed many to reconsider their living arrangements and contemplate shifting outside big cities as reported by PropertyGuru DataSense . Seremban, the capital of Negeri Sembilan is one of them that has also seen a rise in population. According to Macrotrends, the population has increased significantly, from about 49,000 in 1950 to 494,000 now.



Residents can enjoy a morning run and cool breeze at the spacious 30-acre Hill Park located at the top of S2 Heights.

Being an ideal choice and nestled within the fully integrated township of Seremban 2, IJM Land recently introduced homebuyers to Rimbun Aman, a single-storeyed link home. With prices starting from RM 350,000 and built-up ranging from 971 to 1,135 sq ft, each unit comes with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Upcoming launches this year include Arena, a 2-storey link home and Ikon, a 2-storey shop situated at the centre of a vibrant commercial development.

IJM Land’s homebuyer demographics showed that people from Negeri Sembilan comprised 78% of the buyers, followed by Selangor/ Kuala Lumpur (15%) which has been increasing gradually, and with other states making up the remaining 7%. As stated , the volume of transactions in the area increased by 39% last year compared with 2020.

Exploring and going out into nature is a challenge in big cities – people don’t get it right at their doorstep. Seremban 2’s 30-acre Hill Park and the 15-acre City Park attract attention from onlookers with their lush landscape that serves as host to the playground, meandering jogging, and gazebos in charming spots.

Properties in the city command exorbitant prices due to their proximity to essential infrastructure and facilities. The self-sufficient Seremban 2 township, however, has raised the bar for living standards in Negeri Sembilan with residents having quick access to a multitude of commercial and retail services, providing an assortment of medical facilities and access to convenient outlets to source basic necessities.

Strategically located near major highways, Seremban 2 residents are in close proximity to the North-South Highway, ELITE and LEKAS highways, providing quick access to and from major hotspots including Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Cyberjaya, Malacca. Furthermore, residents can also access a toll-free road that directly connects the township to KLIA and KLIA2.