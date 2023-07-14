Out on the Weekend Adds More Artists to 2023 Lineup

Country, roots and Americana festival Out on the Weekend will return to the Seaworks Maritime Precinct in Williamstown, Melbourne, this October. Headliners include Asleep at the Wheel, Melissa Carper and Willie Watson. More acts have just been announced, including Portland, Oregon, cowpunks Jenny Don’t and the Spurs, Texan songwriter Summer Dean and Kentucky blues and roots artist Nat Myers.

Festival organisers Love Police have also recruited Gippsland country act Bones Mackinnon and Sunshine Coast crooner Bud Rokesky. More details below.

Jenny Don’t and the Spurs – ‘Fire On The Ridge’

[embedded content]

Out on the Weekend 2023 will feature a tribute to Linda Ronstadt led by Ella Hooper in front of an “all-star” crew of backing musicians. There’ll also be performances from US country-rockers The Pink Stones, WA’s The Bures Band, regional Victorian country and folk performer Watty Thompson, and Melbourne acts The Collingwood Casanovas and Charlotte Le Lievre.

Headliners Asleep at the Wheel will make their Australian debut at Out on the Weekend. The band formed in Paw Paw, West Virginia, in 1970. The touring lineup is composed of founding members Ray Benson and Lucky Oceans along with Joshua Hedley and Brennen Leigh.

Out on the Weekend 2023

Jenny Don’t and the Spurs

Summer Dean

Nat Myers

Bones Mackinnon

Bud Rokesky

The Bures Band

The Collingwood Casanovas

Joining…

Asleep at the Wheel

Willie Watson

Melissa Carper

The Pink Stones

Watty Thompson

Charlotte Le Lievre

An All-Star Tribute to Linda Ronstadt

Date & Venue

Saturday, 14th October – Seaworks, Melbourne VIC

Tickets on sale now

Further Reading

A Guide to Every Australian Music Festival Happening in 2023/24

James Reyne and Ella Hooper Announce National Tour, Re-Record ‘Way Out West’

Gareth Liddiard, Jen Cloher and Tex Perkins Lead Winter Sounds 2023 Lineup