Outbound strong ITE Hong Kong 2023 Doubling Scale

HONG KONG, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Doubling scale of 2022 edition and about 80% pre-pandemic, ITE Hong Kong 2023 will be held from June 15 to 18 in 4 halls in level 1 of Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), its first two days opens only to trade, while the last two days open to public.

Live ITE been held successfully in 2021 and 2022, each drawing some 30,000 trade and public visitors, and over 50% exhibitors from outside and overseas. Thus, ITE well prepared for recovery.

Often ranked Asia’s third largest and World’s eleven largest market, Hong Kong in 2019 spent over US$26 billion on international travel.

Pent up demand strong and sustainable in Hong Kong. Last December, over 600 outbound tour groups departed with 70% to Asian destinations but long haul tours are also popular. Residents made in 5 days of Spring Festival over 0.45 million departures; and in first 9 days of April during Easter etc. around 2.55 million departures.

Hong Kong, with Shenzhen, Guangzhou and other neighboring cities, constitute the Greater Bay Area which has in 2020 population over 86 million and the GDP of USD 1,668.8 billion. Pre-pandemic, ITE drew 2000 buyers and trade visitors from Guangdong and another 1000 from other Chinese provinces.

Highly international, ITE2023 expect from some 50 countries and regions over 400 exhibitors of whom 70% from outside or overseas.

Present are official pavilions / stands from destinations of China (mainland), Macau, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, various prefectures of Japan, Czech, Poland, Papua New Guinea, Ras Al Khaimah of UAE, St. Petersburg of Russia, South Korea, Philippines, Nepal, Sabah of Malaysia and Mongolia; and independent exhibitors from Cambodia, Switzerland, Canada, Iceland, Georgia, Tanzania and Vietnam.

In 2019, ITE drew over 11000 buyers and regional trade visitors with nearly 40% from outside and abroad, and some 80000 public visitors with over 80% quality FIT. With borders fully reopen, ITE2023 expects again regional trade visitors.

Held annually, ITE is Hong Kong’s only travel fair. Also, ITE2023 well-timed for reconnecting, info sharing, planning and booking of post-pandemic outbound travel for summer and beyond.

Incorporating the 37th ITE (Leisure) and the 18th MICE Travel Expo, ITE Hong Kong 2023 is organized by TKS Exhibition Services Ltd. Welcome contacting TKS for exhibiting / visiting. Tel: +852 3155-0600 | email: travel@tkshk.com | web: www.itehk.com