Outstanding PH corporate bonds hit P1.5T as of June

The outstanding local currency (LCY) corporate bonds in the Philippines reached more than P1.5 trillion as of the end of the second quarter, the Finance department said, noting that several pending reforms will help increase demand for financial securities.

In a statement over the weekend, the DoF said the P 1.51 trillion LCY during the period is equivalent to 8.2 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

“Practically miniscule twenty years ago, the Philippine LCY bond market has grown sizably. In many ways, the ability to issue LCY bonds is a reflection of investor confidence in the economy,” said the Department of Finance.

“The fiscal sector, once the Achilles’ heel of the economy, has become a strong pillar for sustainable development and an enabler of capital markets development,” it added.

The DoF said the passage of Train 1 helped usher the democratization of investing in real estate.

“To date, three real estate investment trusts (REITs) have debuted in the stock market and another one is already accepting subscriptions for its initial public offering (IPO),” said the Finance department.

The DoF said the passage of the proposed Capital Markets Development Act of 2021 is expected to increase demand for financial securities.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

The proposed bill aims to develop a sustainable corporate pension system.

“The greater issuance of these securities, however, will depend on the sustainability of economic growth and efficiencies in the financial markets,” said the DoF.

It noted that economic growth can be enhanced by the participation of foreign capital which could be catalyzed by the proposed amendments to the Foreign Investment Act, Public Service Act, and Retail Trade Liberalization Act.