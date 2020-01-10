Over 1,000 people assisted by Philippine Red Cross during Traslacion 2020

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) catered to a total of 1,090 individuals during the Traslacion of the image of the Black Nazarene in Manila.

Of those treated, 15 were transported to nearby hospitals either due to hypertension, fracture, or loss of consciousness, according to data by the PRC.

Another 26 major cases aided by PRC’s staff and volunteers complained of the difficulty of breathing, head injury, laceration and elevated blood pressure.

For this year’s Traslacion, the PRC organized 13 first aid stations and welfare desks, one emergency medical unit and one advanced medical post to assist the devotees.

The PRC deployed 1,000 emergency medical technicians, first aiders and nurses alongside 258 foot patrollers and four volunteer doctors across the procession’s route.

“Nagpapasalamat ako doon sa (Thanks to) 1,000 staff and volunteers. Let me heartily congratulate and thank all the PRC Staff and Volunteers for your outstanding dedication, passion and sacrifice to ensure the safety and well being of the millions of devotees of the Traslacion,” PRC chairman and senator Richard Gordon said in a press conference.

This year’s Traslacion took 16 and a half hours to bring back the Black Nazarene inside the Quiapo Church. This was five hours faster compared to 2019. Authorities said the devotees who joined the procession was estimated at 2.3 million.