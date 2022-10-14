Over 10,000 existing and budding entrepreneurs expected at Franchising & Licensing Asia from 27 – 29 October 2022

First physical edition since the pandemic makes a robust return with 40% exhibitor growth

SINGAPORE, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — More than 10,000 business owners, entrepreneurs and investors are expected to attend Franchising & Licensing Asia (FLAsia) 2022, Asia’s leading franchising and licensing marketplace, as it returns in a physical format from 27 – 29 October 2022 at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore.

Presented annually by the Franchising & Licensing Association (Singapore) and organised by Constellar, the three-day conference and exhibition is making a robust return with a 40% growth in exhibitors compared to the last physical edition in 2019. It is also seeing strong international participation from countries and regions including Taiwan, Thailand, UAE, USA and Australia.

The franchise business model has continued to see strong growth globally in a post-pandemic setting. In the USA, the output of franchise businesses has been forecast to improve by close to 5% in 2022. Franchises’ GDP contribution in 2022 is also expected to be higher than pre-pandemic levels at 3%.

The 17th edition of FLAsia follows the theme of “Franchising Reset: Seizing New Franchise Opportunities in Asia Pacific” and will focus on connecting different players and components of the franchising and licensing community in the Asia Pacific region through the creation of new franchise ventures. The exhibition will be joined by over 250 brands, including newcomers such as MMA-inspired fitness UFC Gym and boutique capsule living concept CUBE Hotel, as well as popular restaurant chain 4Fingers Crispy Chicken.

Guest-of-honour Mr Alvin Tan, Minister of State for the Ministry of Culture, Community & Youth, and the Ministry of Trade & Industry, will deliver his keynote address at the FLAsia 2022 opening ceremony on 27 October. His address will be followed by opening remarks from Mr Andrew Khoo, President, Franchising & Licensing Association Singapore.

“The return of FLAsia in a physical format is an exciting opportunity for the franchising and licensing community to connect directly with customers and collaborators while strengthening their presence in Asia. The strong growth of this year’s edition reflects the favourable market conditions that will enable the community to scale their business in a post-pandemic landscape,” said Mr Khoo.

Event Highlights

Over 70 business leaders and domain experts will be providing insights into the franchising landscape in Asia and around the world through more than 50 conference sessions, sandbox sessions and workshops. They will also deep dive into key sectors for franchising opportunities such as Food & Beverage, Retail, Services and Health & Wellness.

One of the key agenda items on Day 1 of the conference will focus on the future of hawker culture, which is Singapore’s first element on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Elroy Lim, Co-founder of HawkerHero.sg, will share his thoughts on the endangered food tradition and present unique opportunities for the new generation looking to get into the profession.

At the FLAsia 2022 exhibition, the Taiwan pavilion supported by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), will be one of the largest contingents joining the event. The pavilion will showcase some of the most well-known bubble tea brands in its place of origin, such as Chatime that has over 2,500 stores in 38 countries including the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. The participating brands are all looking to grow their brand presence worldwide.

The Singapore pavilion will host popular local brands such as Tung Lok Group and Astons, as well as new brands joining FLAsia 2022 for the first time. Attendees can look forward to connecting with Singapore heritage heroes Old Amoy Chendol, founded as a pushcart along Amoy Street in the 1950s and revived with an authentic three generations-old recipe in 2017 by the owner’s grandson. Another brand is Canadian Pizza, now owned by ex-franchisee turned master franchise owner Mr Mohamad Abdullah, whose revamped business model focuses on understanding consumer trends and delivering new flavour innovations.

Australian-based Just Cuts, winner of the Global Franchise Award for Best Lifestyle Franchise in 2021, and the largest hairdressing franchise in the southern hemisphere with over 230 salons globally, will also be showcasing their unique franchising system at FLAsia to attract potential franchisees, who will not require any business or hairdressing experience to become a franchise owner.

Admission to FLAsia 2022 is free and open to business / trade visitors and individuals seeking business and investment opportunities. Register here: https://bit.ly/FLA_PR

Event Details

Franchising & Licensing Asia (FLAsia) 2022

27 – 29 October 2022 (Thursday – Saturday)

About Franchising and Licensing Association (FLA Singapore)

Franchising and Licensing Association (FLA Singapore), one of the founding members of the World Franchise Council, was established in 1993 with the mission to nurture and develop Singapore’s franchising industry. An essential component of Singapore’s knowledge-based economy, FLA Singapore promotes and facilitates the use of franchising, licensing and branding as a growth strategy for Singapore enterprises, thus contributing to turning Singapore as a regional franchise and license hub. Through its partnership with Singapore government agencies and international franchise and license bodies, FLA Singapore also assists its members in their international development programmes.

About Constellar