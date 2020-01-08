Over 148,000 at Quirino Grandstand hours before Traslacion

MANILA, Philippines — Over 148,000 people are in Quirino Grandstand on late Wednesday night, hours before the start of the Traslacion, the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) reported.

The MDRRMO said, as shared by the Manila Public Information Office (MPIO), that no untoward incidents have been reported at Quirino Grandstand as of 11:15 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

The annual religious procession of the Black Nazarene will begin at the Quirino Grandstand at around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9.

Meanwhile, the MDRRMO also reported that around 3,000 people were Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene, more commonly known as Quiapo Church.

FEATURED STORIES

The day of the procession will start with a celebration of Holy Mass led by His Eminence Luis Antonio G. Cardinal Tagle as homilist and Rev. Msgr. Hernando Coronel as main presider at midnight.

A morning prayer will also be held at 5 a.m. to be followed by the procession.

/atm

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ