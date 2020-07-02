Over 15,000 prisoners freed to decongest BJMP jails amid pandemic—DILG

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology has released more than 15,000 prisoners as the Philippines races to halt coronavirus infections in its overcrowded jails, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said Thursday.

The 15,322 persons deprived of liberty were released from March 17 to June 22 by the “authority of courts” following a directive by the Supreme Court to release those awaiting trial but in prison because they could not afford bail, the DILG said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the total number of released prisoners, 5,910 are from Metro Manila, 1,557 are from Calabarzon, 1,487 from Central Visayas, 1,041 from Central Luzon, 897 from Zamboanga Peninsula, 762 from Northern Mindanao and the rest are from other regions.

The majority of the freed inmates were senior citizens and those with “light or bailable offenses,” the DILG said.

FEATURED STORIES

Covid-19 outbreaks have been reported at some of the country’s most overcrowded jails, affecting both inmates as well as corrections personnel.

Social distancing is all but impossible in the country’s prison system, where cells are sometimes filled to five times their capacity due to inadequate infrastructure and a slow-moving and overburdened judicial system.

Overcrowding has become an even greater problem since President Rodrigo Duterte launched a drug crackdown in 2016 that has seen thousands sent to prison.

Among those which have reported outbreaks are the Quezon City Jail in the capital Manila, a facility so crowded that inmates take turns sleeping on staircases and open-air basketball courts.

The outbreaks have fuelled calls from rights groups for the early release of prisoners charged with non-violent offenses as well as the sick and elderly.

As of today, the Philippines has recorded 37,514 coronavirus infections and 1,266 deaths.

With Agence France-Presse

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ