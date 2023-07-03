Over 200,000 supporters of Albay gov hold prayer rally to protest disqualification

MANILA, Philippines — More than 20,000 supporters of embattled Albay Gov. Noel Rosal convened at Sawangan Park in Legazpi, Albay to protest against a disqualification order issued by the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

The rally was aimed to petition for the governor’s reinstatement.

In September 2022, Rosal was disqualified by the Comelec for an alleged violation of the Omnibus Election Code related to the release of public funds during the 45-day campaign spending ban.

Rosal filed a motion for reconsideration with the Comelec, but it was subsequently denied due to the lack of compelling reasons for reversal. A certificate of finality was issued as no orders from the Supreme Court (SC) were received to overturn the decision.

The Comelec First Division, in conjunction with the Department of the Interior and Local Government, issued a writ of execution for Rosal to vacate his position and peacefully hand over power to Albay Vice Governor Edcel Lagman Jr.

Led by Fr. Willy Alvarado, supporters of the governor expressed their disappointment with the decision through a prayer rally, asserting that the electoral body should uphold the people’s vote.

“We pray that the Supreme Court will hear our appeal to reinstate our Albay Governor Noel Rosal,” said Fr. Alvarado.

“The Albayanos voted for Governor Rosal, and we want Governor Rosal to be our leader,” exclaimed Fr. Alvarado. “We will not accept the decision of the Comelec, and we will fight for our votes,” he added.

The priest also voiced concerns about the continuity of Rosal’s projects and the state of democracy in Albay. “What will happen to the Albayanos? We long for Governor Rosal’s leadership. He is very hands-on and ensures that we receive the care and services we need,” said Fr. Alvarado.

The demonstration was conducted in an orderly manner to convey the supporters’ request for further investigation into the case to the Supreme Court. “We feel deprived of our right to our votes. We implore them to intervene and provide clarity to the Albayanos. We pray for the restoration of our chosen governor,” concluded the priest.

It is worth noting that Rosal’s wife, Legazpi City Mayor Carmen Geraldine Rosal, faced a similar fate after being implicated in the same alleged offense when she initiated the cash aid distribution in the same year.

According to reports, the couple spearheaded a two-day cash assistance campaign for tricycle drivers and senior citizens. However, Rosal maintains that the payout was part of the local government’s program for its constituents.

Meanwhile, the SC issued a status quo ante order to suspend the disqualification of Mayor Rosal and temporarily prevent Rep. Alfredo Garbin from assuming office.

Supporters of the governor hope for similar intervention from the Supreme Court to ensure a thorough investigation before any hasty judgments are made.

