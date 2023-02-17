Over 22 million digital national IDs issued so far – PSA

MANILA, Philippines — More than 22 million ePhilIDs, which is the digital equivalent of the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) cards or the national IDs, have been issued to registered Filipinos, said the Philippine Statistics Authority.

The PSA, in a statement on Friday, said a total of 22,218,718 ePhilIDs were issued as of Tuesday, February 14.

The national statistical body noted that it has “gradually rolled out” a website where registered Filipinos can secure a portable document format (PDF) copy of their national ID that can be stored in their devices for convenience.

“Through this strategy, registered persons can now conveniently download their ePhilID on their mobile device and use it in transactions anytime. Just like the PhilID, the ePhilID holds the same functionality and validity whether printed on paper or as a PDF file,” said national statistician Dennis Mapa.

The PSA said it had been working closely with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and the Philippine Postal Corporation to hasten the printing and delivery of the national IDs.

As of Friday, February 10, at least 23,934,533 PhilSys cards have already been delivered, it added.

Long delays and irregularities in the issuance of national IDs have long hounded the PSA, prompting no less than President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to repeatedly order the PSA to expedite the long-delayed rollout of the national IDs.

The national ID, according to the PSA, aims to streamline ease of government service, as well as “unlocking access to basic social services and promoting greater financial inclusion.”

