Over 2,500 erring cops suspended, removed from service — PNP

MANILA, Philippines — More than 2,500 cops were either suspended or relieved from their posts since January this year, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Wednesday.

Based on PNP’s records from January 1 to June 7, the police force removed 836 personnel and suspended 1,703 others for violating its policies and laws.

“This is a manifestation that the organization has well-functioning disciplinary mechanisms to weed out those who are unfit to be in the organization,” PNP Public Information Office (PIO) chief Police Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan said in a statement.

Index crimes down by 10 percent

Apart from relieving and suspending cops, the PNP also reported that the number of index crimes or focus crimes nationwide has dipped by 10 percent from 18,270 cases from January to June 2022 to 16,492 cases in the same period this year.

Over the last five months, the police force has conducted 19,464, which led to the arrest of 25,641 individuals who yielded illegal narcotics amounting to almost P6.2 billion pesos.

Meanwhile, it also apprehended 3,904 individuals and recovered surrendered or confiscated 12,373 illegal firearms that were turned over to its office for safekeeping.

