Over 2,700 PDLs may be qualified for early release–Duterte report

MANILA, Philippines — Some 2,700 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) may qualify for the proposed early release based on the rules on executive clemency approved by the Department of Justice (DOJ), President Rodrigo Duterte’s fifth report to Congress released Monday stated.

The DOJ earlier approved a resolution by the Board of Pardons and Parole (BPP) relaxing clemency applications to decongest jails amid the threat of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Citing the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), Duterte’s report said a total of 2,731 PDLs may be qualified for early release.

“The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) has noted that out of 3,384 elderly PDLs who are 60 years old and above and charged with light offenses or those punishable with arresto menor and arresto mayor, 1,927 have existing medical conditions and only 804 are non-recidivists, who may qualify for the proposed early release,” Duterte’s report stated.

Under the resolution, executive clemency was made available to those over 65 years old who have served at least five years of their sentence, or those whose continued imprisonment is certified to be inimical to their health.

In Quezon City Jail, nine PDLs and personnel of BJMP have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Correctional Institute for Women (CIW) has already recorded 27 cases of COVID-19.

Last week, an inmate from the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) who was infected by the coronavirus died.

