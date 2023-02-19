Over 30 families evacuated due to flooding in Legazpi City ordered to return home 

LEGAZPI CITY — The city government here ordered on Sunday the decampment of more than 30 families evacuated from villages affected by flooding due to heavy rains brought by the low-pressure area.

Miladee Azur, head of the city disaster risk reduction and management office, said four families (16 individuals) were decamped in Barangay (village) Orosite and four families (17 individuals) in Barangay San Francisco.

An undetermined number of evacuees were also decamped from villages of EM’s Barrio 2 South and Ilawod West.

Azur earlier reported that 19 villages were submerged in floodwaters on Saturday night, mostly in Albay district and Legazpi Port area.

The Camiri and Panal Rivers that overflowed caused massive flooding in the said villages.

She said the Ruran River, which stretches from Daraga town to this city, also reached near critical water level due to heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Armando Toledo, chairman of Barangay Bogtong, said the ankle-deep floodwater in a sub-village in their area would take a month to subside because of problems in the drainage system.

