Over 300 kilos of pork siomai meat product from Bulacan seized in Naga City

LEGAZPI CITY — Some 317 kilos of processed pork siomai meat product from Bulacan were confiscated Saturday midnight by members of the Task Force African Swine Fever (ASF) at a warehouse in Naga City, a report said Sunday.

A report released by Maj. Ariel Blanco, Naga City police station commander, said TFASF, acting on report about the shipment of several cartons containing alleged contaminated processed siomai meat, conducted a raid at the warehouse in Lomeda Subdivision in Barangay (village) San Felipe at around 12:29 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recovered from the raid were several cardboard packages containing a total of 317 kilos of processed meat products allegedly contaminated with ASF virus.

The report said the confiscated processed pork siomai came from Bulacan, an ASF-affected province.

FEATURED STORIES

The TF would be filing charges against the alleged manufacturer, the franchise owner and manager in violation of Food Safety Act (Republic Act 10611) and the Department of Agriculture Administrative Order Series of 2019 National Movement and Zoning Plan on ASF and the City Executive Order number 2019-044.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ