Over 34,000 of 50,000 target contact tracers deployed

MANILA, Philippines — Over 34,000 contact tracers of the 50,000 target have been deployed nationwide, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said Wednesday.

In a pre-recorded meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte, Año said 41,068 were qualified as contact tracers and 34,057 of them had already been deployed to various provinces.

“We will complete this within this month of October,” he said in Filipino.

Under the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act, or Bayanihan 2, some P5 billion is allocated for contract tracers nationwide.

The DILG earlier said volunteers and personnel from the Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection and Armed Forces of the Philippines had also been filling in as contact tracers.

