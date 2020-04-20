Over 400 Catanduanes lockdown curfew violators nabbed

The Catanduanes police reported that from March 17 to April 19, 2020, 426 persons were apprehended for loitering during curfew hours in their communities.

Most of the violators are from the towns of Virac (174 violators), Bato (80), Viga (58), San Andres (28), Pandan (22), Bagamanoc (19), and San Miguel (10). The rest of the violators were scattered in the five remaining towns.

The Catanduanes provincial government last month imposed a total lockdown as a preemptive measure against the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

GSG