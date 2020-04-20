Over 400 Catanduanes lockdown curfew violators nabbed

LEGAZPI CITY – Over 400 individuals were arrested for violating the 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew hours and defying guidelines of the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in the island province of Catanduanes since the onset of the campaign last March, police said.
The Catanduanes police reported that from March 17 to April 19, 2020, 426 persons were apprehended for loitering during curfew hours in their communities.
Most of the violators are from the towns of Virac (174 violators), Bato (80), Viga (58), San Andres (28), Pandan (22), Bagamanoc (19), and San Miguel (10). The rest of the violators were scattered in the five remaining towns.
The Catanduanes provincial government last month imposed a total lockdown as a preemptive measure against the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
GSG
FEATURED STORIES
For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.
What you need to know about Coronavirus.
For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.