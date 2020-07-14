Over 50 COVID-19 patients in Navotas brought to gov’t quarantine facilities

MANILA, Philippines — Over 50 patients of mild and asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 from Navotas City and who have no capacity to undergo home quarantine were fetched from their homes and brought to government isolation facilities on Sunday and Monday, National Action Plan against COVID-19 Deputy Chief Implementer Secretary Vince Dizon said Tuesday.

Dizon said the patients were brought from their homes to quarantine facilities at the World Trade Center and Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City and at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan, under the “Oplan Kalinga” program launched by the National Task Force against COVID-19.

“Sa mga susunod na araw, habang nagko-coordinate sa mga LGUs, manunundo po tayo at aalagaan po natin ang mga residente ng ating mga cities sa NCR para dalhin natin sila from the communities sa ating mga quarantine facilities para maalagaan sila ng mabuti,” Dizon said in a press briefing.

(In the coming days, while coordinating with LGUs, we will go to other patients in NCR to take them from the communities to quarantine facilities where they can be taken care of.)

“Libre pagkain, libre gamot kung kinakailangan, libre alaga, at may WiFi pa sa kani-kanilang facilities,” he also said.

(There will be free food and medicines if needed as they are taken cared of. There will also be free WiFi in the facilities.)

Dizon explained that the program was created for COVID-19 patients who cannot undergo home quarantine, such as those who don’t have their own room and own toilet that will not be used by other members of their families, and those who have household members who are pregnant, elderly or have other diseases.

This Tuesday, around 40 patients from Malabon City will also be brought to government quarantine facilities, according to the official.

