Over 607,000 families in Manila to receive 2nd wave of P1K cash aid

MANILA, Philippines — More than 607,000 families in Manila will soon each be receiving their P1,000 cash aid under the city government’s second tranche of its own cash aid program to help residents cope up with the coronavirus pandemic.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno announced on Saturday that the city ordinance allowing the second tranche of the City Amelioration Crisis Assistance Fund (CACAF) was approved last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ito naman po ang aasahan niyong ayuda sa darating na dalawang linggo ng buhay natin ngayong Mayo. Naaprubahan na po last week ang second tranche ng CACAF. Tayo po ay muling magbibigay sa inyo mga kababayan ng P1,000 pesos per family sa targeted 607,000 families sa Lungsod ng Maynila,” he said in a Facebook live.

(This is the kind of assistance you can expect in the coming two weeks this May. Last week, the second tranche for CACAF was approved. We will again give P1,000 per family to all 607,000 targeted families in the City of Manila.)

FEATURED STORIES

“Iyan po ay mararamdaman niyo na (You will begin having it) this coming week. We will give that immediately,” he also said.

More than 500,000 families in the city also received P1,000 cash aid from the city government under the first tranche of CACAF.

Moreno also announced that public school students in Manila, those from Kinder to Grade 12, will start receiving food packs and hygiene kits within May.

The Manila Mayor said about 275,000 students in the capital city will benefit from this program.

/MUF

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ