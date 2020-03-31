Over 70,000 violated Luzon-wide quarantine protocols – PNP

MANILA, Philippines — More than 70,000 individuals violated isolation protocols during the ongoing Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine, the Joint Task Force Corona Virus Shield (JTCV Shield) reported Tuesday.

According to JCTV Shield’s data, 71,540 people were either warned, arrested or fined for violating quarantine protocols from March 17 to March 30.

Of the number, 19,340 were arrested, 48,423 were warned while 3,829 were facing fines.

Of the 19,340 arrested violators, 8,490 are from areas outside the National Capital Region.

JCTV Shield, the newly-created enforcement unit of the Inter-agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, also arrested 601 alleged profiteers in Luzon – selling overpriced medical supplies amid the COVID-19 crisis.

In a separate statement, PNP chief Gen. Archie Gamboa has ordered intensified police operations against individuals who are taking advantage of the public health crisis.

“To help mitigate the effects of this national emergency to the local economy and domestic consumer market, the PNP will step-up police operations in support of Department of Trade and Industry to strictly enforce the price act and pertinent provisions of the Bayanihan (To Heal as One) Act of 2020,” Gamboa said.

