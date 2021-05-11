Over 80% of exhibitors plan to return for next year’s China International Consumer Products Expo

HAIKOU, China, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — On May 10, the first China International Consumer Products Expo came to a close in Haikou, the capital city of China’s southernmost province Hainan. Exhibitors from 70 countries and regions (including China) participated, including 1,505 companies and 2,628 premium consumer brands, attracting over 240,000 visitors to the Expo, reported by Hainan International Media Center (HIMC).

The Expo played host to over 130 related activities, including the Global Consumption Innovation & Duty Free and Travel Retail Conference, 93 new product debuts, 12 supplier-purchaser matchmaking activities, and 23 marketing events. There were 83 new product debuts from international brands, and 10 regional premium product promotions, with a total of 550 new product announcements.



A visitor was attracted by the yacht exhibition at the first China International Consumer Products Expo held in Haikou, the capital city of China’s southernmost province Hainan.

The Guest Country of Honor at the first CICPE was Switzerland, and a total of 21 countries including the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, and France sent nearly 50 diplomatic envoys to take part in the Expo. Corporate purchasers and other professional attendees numbered over 30,000, and a total of over 160 news media organizations sent nearly 1,000 reporters to cover this historic event.

As China’s first national-level premium consumer products expo, the first China International Consumer Products Expo has created a global premium product exhibition business platform, bringing together leading brands from around the world and creating global business opportunities for Chinese and international premium consumer products. During the Expo period, participating companies welcomed a large number of buyers and professional attendees from around the world, reaching a large number of new cooperative agreements.

In addition, according to early numbers, over 80% of participating companies plan to attend again next year, including L’Oréal, Shiseidō, Tapestry, De Beers, Chow Tai Fook, Chow Sang Sang, KPMG, Ernst & Young, the Irish Chamber of Commerce, and other companies and organizations. The plan to create a global premium consumer product center was also promoted at the Expo, and will be closely followed by a wide range of domestic and international corporations.

