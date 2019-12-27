Over 80,000 passengers troop to PH ports days ahead of New Year
MANILA, Philippines â€” The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) announced that over 80,000 passengers flocked to different ports nationwide just days ahead of the New Year.
In a statement from the Department of Transportation (DOTr), the PCG recorded 84,243 passengers visited ports in the country as of 12:01 noon to 6 p.m. on Friday.
Ports in Central Visayas had the highest number of passengers with 17,135, followed by Southern Tagalog with 12,400.
Here is the breakdown of the number of passengers as provided by PCG:
1. National Capital Region â€“ 2,133
â€¢ Manila â€“ 891
â€¢ Pasig â€“ 84
â€¢ Bataan â€“ 62
â€¢ Zambales â€“ 59
â€¢ Laguna de Bay â€“ 1,010
â€¢ Cavite â€“ 27
2. Central Visayas â€“ 17,135
â€¢ Cebu â€“ 10,496
â€¢ Eastern Bohol â€“ 558
â€¢ Western Bohol â€“ 3,534
â€¢ Southern Cebu â€“ 2,174
â€¢ Camotes â€“ 373
3. South Western Mindanao â€“ 3,598
â€¢ Zamboanga â€“ 2,290
â€¢ Basilan â€“ 934
â€¢ Central Tawi-Tawi â€“ 364
â€¢ Northern Tawi-Tawi â€“ 10
4. Palawan â€“ 2,765
â€¢ Puerto Princesa â€“ 2,148
â€¢ Brookeâ€™s Point â€“ 88
â€¢ Coron â€“ 163
â€¢ El Nido â€“ 173
â€¢ Roxas â€“ 60
â€¢ Cuyo â€“ 133
5. Southern Tagalog â€“ 12,400
â€¢ Batangas â€“ 5,383
â€¢ Oriental Mindoro â€“ 1,463
â€¢ Southern Quezon â€“ 1,385
â€¢ Occidental Mindoro â€“ 1,102
â€¢ Romblon â€“ 2,732
â€¢ Northern Quezon â€“ 335
6. Western Visayas â€“ 13,828
â€¢ Antique â€“ 113
â€¢ Iloilo â€“ 8,305
â€¢ Guimaras â€“ 5,410
7. North Western Luzon â€“ 671
â€¢ Pangasinan â€“ 671
8. South Eastern Mindanao â€“ 5,872
â€¢ Davao â€“ 3,695
â€¢ Igacos â€“ 2,177
9. Bicol â€“ 6,856
â€¢ Albay â€“ 1,874
â€¢ Sorsogon â€“ 2,581
â€¢ Camarines Sur â€“ 61
â€¢ Masbate â€“ 1,490
â€¢ Catanduanes â€“ 850
10. Northern Mindanao â€“ 6,905
â€¢ Surigao del Norte â€“ 557
â€¢ Misamis Occidental â€“ 2,330
â€¢ Siargao â€“ 823
â€¢ Lanao del Norte â€“ 583
â€¢ Agusan del Norte â€“ 219
â€¢ Dinagat â€“ 899
â€¢ Zamboanga del Norte â€“ 595
â€¢ Camiguin â€“ 899
11. Eastern Visayas â€“ 4,415
â€¢ Western Leyte â€“ 1,223
â€¢ Southern Leyte â€“ 354
â€¢ Eastern Leyte â€“ 187
â€¢ Western Samar â€“ 653
â€¢ Northern Samar â€“ 1,897
â€¢ Biliran â€“ 101
12. North Eastern Luzon â€“ 37
â€¢ Cagayan â€“ 37
13. Southern Visayas â€“ 6,945
â€¢ Negros Oriental â€“ 2,701
â€¢ Negros Occidental â€“ 3,082
â€¢ Siquijor â€“ 1,162
The PCG reminded the public to be vigilant and comply with its safety guidelines at port terminals and vessels. It also advised to report any suspicious individuals or incidents at a nearby DOTr Malasakit Help Desk.