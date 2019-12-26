HomeTopNews Philippines

Over 83,000 passengers flock to ports a day after Christmas

| December 26, 2019 | TopNews | No Comments

MANILA, Philippines — More than 83,000 outbound passengers were monitored in ports nationwide on Thursday, a day after Christmas.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) recorded total of 83,220 passengers in ports from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

bulk of passengers — 18,940 — were recorded at ports in Central Visayas — Cebu, Eastern Bohol, Western Bohol, Southern Cebu and Camotes.

This was followed by Western Visayas ports with 15,096 passengers and Southern Tagalog ports with 12,101 passengers.

FEATURED STORIES

Below is the breakdown of the number of passengers in ports, as recorded by the PCG:

1.  National Capital Region: 643

  • Pasig: 13
  • Zambales: 80
  • Laguna de Bay: 550

2. Central Visayas: 18,940

  • Cebu: 9,075
  • Eastern Bohol: 558
  • Western Bohol: 5,576
  • Southern Cebu: 2,938
  • Camotes: 793

3. South Western Mindanao: 5,676

  • Zamboanga: 2,206
  • Basilan: 2,886
  • Central Tawi -Tawi: 544
  • Northern Tawi-Tawi: 40

4. Palawan – 1,612

  • Puerto Princesa: 1,257
  • Brooke’s Point: 168
  • Cuyo: 187

5. Southern Tagalog: 12,101

  • Batangas: 5,799
  • Oriental Mindoro: 1,398
  • Romblon: 2,408
  • Northern Quezon: 655

6. Western Visayas: 15,096

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Iloilo: 9,715
  • Guimaras: 5,381

7. North Western Luzon: 349

  • Pangasinan: 349

8. South Eastern Mindanao: 5,699

  • Davao: 4,345
  • Igacos: 1,354

9. Bicol: 4,187

  • Albay: 555
  • Sorsogon: 2,316
  • Camarines Sur: 17
  • Masbate: 445
  • Catanduanes: 854

10. Northern Mindanao – 7,814

  • Surigao del Norte: 1,639
  • Misamis Occidental: 2,478
  • Siargao: 960
  • Lanao del Norte: 196
  • Dinagat: 839
  • Zamboanga del Norte: 240
  • Misamis Oriental: 728
  • Camiguin: 734

11. Eastern Visayas: 4,812

  • Western Leyte: 1,609
  • Southern Leyte: 1,193
  • Eastern Leyte: 473
  • Western Samar: 310
  • Northern Samar: 1,164
  • Biliran: 63

12. North Eastern Luzon: 451

  • Cagayan: 98
  • Batanes: 353

13. Southern Visayas: 5,840

  • Negros Oriental: 2,702
  • Negros Occidental: 2,155
  • Siquijor: 983

/atm

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

About The Author

admin

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com