Over 83,000 passengers flock to ports a day after Christmas
MANILA, Philippines — More than 83,000 outbound passengers were monitored in ports nationwide on Thursday, a day after Christmas.
The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) recorded total of 83,220 passengers in ports from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday.
bulk of passengers — 18,940 — were recorded at ports in Central Visayas — Cebu, Eastern Bohol, Western Bohol, Southern Cebu and Camotes.
This was followed by Western Visayas ports with 15,096 passengers and Southern Tagalog ports with 12,101 passengers.
Below is the breakdown of the number of passengers in ports, as recorded by the PCG:
1. National Capital Region: 643
- Pasig: 13
- Zambales: 80
- Laguna de Bay: 550
2. Central Visayas: 18,940
- Cebu: 9,075
- Eastern Bohol: 558
- Western Bohol: 5,576
- Southern Cebu: 2,938
- Camotes: 793
3. South Western Mindanao: 5,676
- Zamboanga: 2,206
- Basilan: 2,886
- Central Tawi -Tawi: 544
- Northern Tawi-Tawi: 40
4. Palawan – 1,612
- Puerto Princesa: 1,257
- Brooke’s Point: 168
- Cuyo: 187
5. Southern Tagalog: 12,101
- Batangas: 5,799
- Oriental Mindoro: 1,398
- Romblon: 2,408
- Northern Quezon: 655
6. Western Visayas: 15,096
- Iloilo: 9,715
- Guimaras: 5,381
7. North Western Luzon: 349
- Pangasinan: 349
8. South Eastern Mindanao: 5,699
- Davao: 4,345
- Igacos: 1,354
9. Bicol: 4,187
- Albay: 555
- Sorsogon: 2,316
- Camarines Sur: 17
- Masbate: 445
- Catanduanes: 854
10. Northern Mindanao – 7,814
- Surigao del Norte: 1,639
- Misamis Occidental: 2,478
- Siargao: 960
- Lanao del Norte: 196
- Dinagat: 839
- Zamboanga del Norte: 240
- Misamis Oriental: 728
- Camiguin: 734
11. Eastern Visayas: 4,812
- Western Leyte: 1,609
- Southern Leyte: 1,193
- Eastern Leyte: 473
- Western Samar: 310
- Northern Samar: 1,164
- Biliran: 63
12. North Eastern Luzon: 451
- Cagayan: 98
- Batanes: 353
13. Southern Visayas: 5,840
- Negros Oriental: 2,702
- Negros Occidental: 2,155
- Siquijor: 983
