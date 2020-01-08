Over A Decade Later, Sound Relief Will Return This Year In Response To Bushfire Crisis

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on January 8, 2020

In 2009, charity concert Sound Relief brought together a gobsmacking lineup including Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Kylie Minogue, Midnight Oil and Kings of Leon to raise money towards relief efforts for the February 2009 Victoria bushfires, as well as flood victims in Queensland.

Now, over a decade later, organisers have announced the charity concert, which took place at both Sydney Cricket Ground and Melbourne Cricket Ground last time around, will be making a return to address the current bushfire crisis throughout Australia.

[embedded content]

“In response to the devastating bushfires currently sweeping across the country, the Australian Music Community will band together once again under the unified banner of Sound Relief 2020,” reads a post from Sound Relief Australia Twitter account earlier today.

“Stay tuned for more information soon.”

There’s no word just yet on – well, really any details – but if the last edition was anything to go by, it’ll be pretty monumental.

The news comes a day after it was announced ANZ Stadium would play host to a massive bushfire relief concert called ‘Fire Fight Australia’ organised by TEG Dainty and TEG Live next month.

