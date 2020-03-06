Over half of 88 COVID-19 positive Filipinos overseas have recovered – DOH

MANILA, Philippines — Most of the Filipinos who tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) overseas have already recovered, a health official announced Friday.

In an interview with Radyo Inquirer, Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said there were 88 Filipinos in Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore who tested positive for COVID-19.

Around half of the patients have already recovered and were discharged from the hospitals, Vergeire added.

“Sa ngayon meron po tayong 88 na Pinoy, na mga kababayan na meron pong COVID-19 na positibo pero ang kagandahan naman po dito ay marami na hong naka-recover sa ating mga kababayan dun sa abroad,” she said.

(As of now, we have 88 Filipinos abroad who tested positive for COVID-19, what’s good is that most of them have already recovered).

She said that of the 80 Filipinos aboard the virus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, only 38 are still in hospitals while 42 have recovered and were discharged.

The DOH official noted that 21 of the 42 Filipino patients who recovered have returned to the Philippines.

“The rest—21–13 naka-book na yung flght, eight naghahantay ng processing ng kanilang flights,” she added.

(For the remaining 21, 13 have booked their flights while the eight atre still waiting for their flights to be processed).

Vergeire, meanwhile, said that two of the three Filipinos who tested positive for COVID-19 in Hong Kong have also recovered.

“Sa Hong Kong, meron ho tayong tatlong kaso kung saan sabi ho ng officials dun, yung dalawa, okay na sila, nagiintay na lang ma-test bago maka-disharge,” she said.

(In Hong Kong, we have three cases, and health officials there said that the two Filipinos are now okay and awaiting test results before they are discharged).

In Singapore, one of the three patients has already been discharged from the hospital, she added.

